Sinkhole opens up in Pulaski Co. backyard

A sinkhole appeared recently in the backyard of a home near Winding Ridge Drive in Somerset. It's at least the second sinkhole seen in the county this week

"With this amount of water, you know you are going to get water underground traveling any route it can take and it just erodes the ground out underneath and eventually it is going to fall in, whether it it is under the highways or residential yards or whatever," said Stacy Halcomb, with Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Earlier this week police responded to Vine Street where they found a garbage truck that had dropped several feet into a sinkhole.

Thursday morning, the road department was out cleaning debris off some roadways, after close to a dozen roads were covered by water from nearby waterways.

"The water has receded back into the creeks and streams," said Halcomb. "We're probably going to see he same situation that we have seen the past two weeks. The ground is saturated, so the water is going to come up faster this time "

Officials want to remind everyone to be aware of your surrounding and stay informed.

