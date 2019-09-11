Sister of Kentucky man who died at Pentagon on 9/11 honors his memory with kindness

September 11, 2001. It’s a day when people remember exactly where they were and what they were doing.

Edward Earhart was an aerographer in the Navy. His sister says he loved his job and pursued it all the way to the Pentagon. (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

“I was working at my church at the front desk, says Andrea Earhart Stauter.

But that day meant something bigger to Stauter – it’s the day her brother, Edward Earhart, was killed.

"It's been 18 years today. You'd think it gets easier, but it's still hard."

Edward Earhart was an aerographer in the Navy and studied weather patterns for ships. Stauter says he loved his job, he was good at it, and it's what brought him to work at the Pentagon in 2001.

Unfortunately, Earhart was one of 125 people killed there that day.

"It was his time to go. He was serving his country, and he loved his job, and he was doing his job to the best of his ability, and it was just his time to go."

While thousands were killed that day in 2001, four more Americans were also killed on September 11 in the 2012 Benghazi attack. Andrea says politics aside, those victims and their families need to be remembered.

"I think Benghazi does get overshadowed because you have the loss of four people's lives compared to three thousand."

This year, Andrea is holding signs with the Benghazi victims' names at a memorial in Cold Spring, so their families feel supported too. She knows that the pain they feel on September 11th, along with the other 364 days of the year.

"They know how it feels every year to have that emptiness on their birthday, on Christmas, at the holidays. The chair that's always empty."

This is how Andrea chooses to honor her brother this year, but she's also asking others to share his memory too through acts of kindness

"9/11 is volunteer day. So do something. Go read to a veteran, go give blood, do something that's going to help your fellow man, show kindness, buy somebody coffee. Help where you can help."

