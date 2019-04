Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a Lexington home.

The shooting happened a little before 4 a.m. Friday on Smith Street.

Police said at least five shots were fired with more than one striking the home.

Six people were inside the home at the time, including several children.

They told police they woke up to the sound of glass shattering and noticed their windows had been shot out. They did not see who fired the shots.