Skateboarding and surfing proposed to the International Olympics Committee for 2024 Games

Proposals to make surfing, skateboarding, breakdancing, and sport climbing Olympic sports were accepted by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

The IOC executive board is supporting the recommendation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"They contribute to making the programme of the Olympic Games more gender balanced, more youthful and more urban. They offer the opportunity to connect with the young generation,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a news release.

The final decision on the sports will come at the end of 2020. Currently, the sports are “provisionally included,” which means a three-year recognition period and some hoops to jump through.

“We wanted to choose popular sports that are inclusive, accessible, and promote creativity while best complimenting the existing sports programme. We believe these four sports are an opportunity to bring new audiences to the Olympic Games," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet.

Breakdancing and sport climbing (a type of rock climbing) were included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

