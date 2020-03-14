Skeletal remains discovered in Graves Co.

Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy after reportedly finding skeletal remains in Graves County.

The Sheriff says deputies were called to an area on Love Lane around 3 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, deputies say they found the remains in a wooded area.

According to officials, the remains appear to have been 2 to 3 years old and are of an adult. The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy in an attempt to identify the remains.

According to the Sheriff, the remains may be of 53-year-old Lynette McCollum, who was reported missing back in June of 2017 and has yet to be found. While the identity of the remains has not been confirmed, authorities say they have contacted McCollum’s family about their discovery.

