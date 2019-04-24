Skydiver reunited with prosthetic leg that flew off at 10,000 feet

Deputies reunited a skydiver with the prosthetic leg he lost while jumping from 10,000 feet a day earlier after a lumber yard worker found the missing appendage.

Calloway (right) says he's thankful to be reunited with the $15,000 prosthetic leg he thought he’d lost forever. He's also glad it didn't land on anyone when it fell. (Source: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Dion Calloway, 39, says he thought he’d lost his $15,000 prosthetic leg forever after it flew off Sunday while he was skydiving with friends, KNTV reports.

“I’ve jumped with the prosthetic before, but a rush of air got inside this time and it just flew off. I tried to watch where it was falling, but I was so overwhelmed in that moment I could not keep track,” Calloway told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

On Monday, a lumber yard worker found the leg, still wearing a blue Nike tennis shoe, and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies were quickly able to identify whose prosthetic it was.

Calloway was then reunited with his leg. He was amazed that it didn’t seem damaged at all, KNTV reports. He also told deputies he was glad it didn’t land on anyone.

During his next jump, Calloway told deputies he would use a tether to make sure the prosthetic doesn’t fall off again.

Calloway has performed nearly 500 jumps since 2003, according to the Press Democrat. In one jump about two years ago, he broke his heel, and after physical therapy and various medical procedures, he opted to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

Neither that incident nor the more recent near-loss of his prosthetic leg has quelled his love of free-falling. Calloway has skydived about 20 times since his amputation, the Press Democrat reports, and he doesn’t intend to stop any time soon.

“Skydiving is my everything, and the people I do it with are my family. I always seem to come back to it,” Calloway said. “I have just learned to be present and have a good time no matter what.”

