Skylar Richardson avoids additional jail time during sentencing

The woman acquitted in the murder of her newborn child will serve no additional jail time after being convicted on a lesser charge.

Skylar Richardson stood as she was acquitted of murder. (CNN Newsource)

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Skylar Richardson was sentenced to three years probation after being found guilty of abuse of a corpse. She received a commuted seven-day jail sentence.

She was found not guilty of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of her daughter Annabelle.

“I can sometimes be selfish. I’ve upset everyone. I’m forever sorry. I’m so sorry. I’m really, really sorry. And I understand. And thank you,” Richardson said in a prepared statement. The judge told Richardson she "showed a grotesque disregard for life."

Annabelle's remains will go back to the Richardson family instead of the paternal family. Richardson can expect to have her criminal record expunged three years after her probation ends.