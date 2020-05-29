Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs

This image taken from a May 19, 2020, video provided by Direct Action Everywhere, shows workers in Grundy County, Iowa, walking among carcasses and using bolt guns to kill pigs that remain alive after they had been exposed to heat in an effort to euthanize the animals. Meatpacking plants that had to close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. (Direct Action Everywhere via AP) (Direct Action Everywhere)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates.

The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots or electrocution, but when thousands must be destroyed en masse, producers shut off the ventilation, causing heat to build up in barns and kill them.

Animal welfare groups say that is inhumane and should be stopped. An estimated 2.5 million hogs are backed up on farms nationwide.

 