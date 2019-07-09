Slayer announces Louisville concert date for farewell tour

Metal band Slayer has announced it will perform in Louisville as a part of the final leg of its farewell tour.

Slayer will perform Nov. 11 at the KFC Yum! Center along with Primus, Ministry and Phili p H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 12. Prices range from $39.50 to $89.50.

"The Final Campaign" started on May 10, 2018, and the band will play its last concert in Los Angeles Nov. 30.

This concert announcement comes four months after Metallica set a KFC Yum! Center attendance record in March.