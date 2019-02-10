Slippery roads considered factor in interstate collisions.

Slippery conditions are being blamed for crashes along Interstate 75 in Fayette County Sunday.

Police say the first, at the I-75/I-64 split happened when a truck hit some ice on the overpass and began spinning. A nearby semi swerved to move out of the way, but was unable to avoid the truck.

A passenger vehicle behind the scene tried to stop, but ended up veering off across the median, and then into a grassy area off the side of the road.

The person in the passenger car suffered minor injuries. The area has been cleared by cleanup crews.

All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound, however, are closed due to another collision, just inside the Fayette County line at mile marker 120.

A photo from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows at least two vehicles were involved. WKYT is awaiting additional information on what led to the crash.

Multiple areas around central Kentucky are reporting slippery driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Drivers are urged to use caution.

