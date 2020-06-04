Slots open for COVID-19 testing in Lexington

Additional COVID-19 testing slots are available in Lexington.

A Facebook post from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states that registration is available for Kroger drive-up testing from 7:20 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12 at the Bluegrass Community & Technical College. That’s located at 500 Newtown Pike.

Registration can be made here, or by calling 1-888-852-2567. Then press option 1, and then option 3.

Testing is available to anyone who needs it, even if they are not showing symptoms.

