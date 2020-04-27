Slow reopening of Kentucky health care businesses begins

After weeks of being closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, some Kentucky health care facilities are slowly reopening, starting Monday.

After weeks of being closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, some Kentucky health care facilities are slowly reopening, starting Monday. (WKYT)

Many of these dentists, chiropractors and other medical professionals have been open, but have only taken emergency appointments that can’t or shouldn’t wait.

They’re expanding who they Monday, but are keeping one strict rules in place for anyone who makes an appointment.

Some offices are taking temperatures of patients, requiring them to bring their own PPE and having them wait inside their car instead of inside a waiting room around other people.

The doctors WKYT spoke with on the phone Monday morning told us their schedules are pretty well filled. A lot of people are trying to set up appointments and those appointments are taking a bit longer because of all the safety precautions.

From calling around, it seems most dentists, chiropractors, MRI offices and others similar are taking steps to move forward Monday.