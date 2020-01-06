Small plane crashes near I-64 in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a small plane has crashed in the county.

Photo: WKYT

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near the 108-mile marker on Interstate 64 near the old rest area. It's also close to the Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Airport.

The sheriff's office tells WKYT the pilot was attempting to land at that airport when the plane lost power.

Investigators say he radioed the tower, saying he was going to crash land. The pilot clipped some trees before landing.

Investigators say only the pilot was on board, and he has a leg injury.

Dr. Kelly Johnson, of Lexington, drove past the crash and said it looked like a single-engine aircraft tried to land on the interstate.

Johnson said the plane was sticking up, and it looked like it made a hard landing in the mud.

Johnson also heard sirens as first responders made their way to the scene.