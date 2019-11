A plane crashed in Western Kentucky Thursday night, north of Paducah, KY's Barkley Regional Airport.

According to KFVS, the aircraft crashed on the final approach to the airport, landing in a wooded area.

Airport staff say the plane was a PA 32R Piper Saratoga, a type of single-engine aircraft.

There is no word whether at this time about any injuries.

Barkley Airport remains open.

The NTSB and FAA have been contacted.