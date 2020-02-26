Small vape shops say proposed tax increase could be death sentence

Vape shops are bracing for a financial blow while a bill aimed at raising the current tax on vape products by 10% travels to the Senate.

House Bill 32 would put vape products on the same path as tobacco products by raising taxes from 15% to 25%. The increase would include product already purchased by the vendor and being sold in stores. The bill passed the house by a 75 to 17 vote.

Legislators believe this could bring in over $50 million during the next two fiscal years. Sponsors of the bill hope this will be another way to curb children and teens from getting their hands on vaping materials.

B Street Vapor in Mt. Sterling says the bill is not just a blow to vape shops but a blow to small businesses across the state.

“I sat down and calculated it when I heard about it and I’m going to have to pay $17,000 for the products that are already in my shop,” said owner Francis Fought. “I have six employees that work for me. They are all going to be finding jobs if this goes through.”

Fought says recent bans of flavors and the recent 21 age requirement to buy vape products has been a financial struggle to deal with. He wants lawmakers to know it’s time they back-off small vape shops.

“If all of this goes through I will be going back to work for someone else and starting a new company. We won’t be here.”

B Street Vapor opened in 2014 and currently has two locations with one in Mt. Sterling and another in Morehead. Fought and other vape shops have been working with leaders within the Kentucky Smoke Free Association to share their concerns with lawmakers.

