Smithfield donates 80K pounds of pork to God's Pantry

Smithfield Foods is donating 80,000 pounds of its pork products to God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

Last week, the company announced it would donate 10 million pounds of food to the Feeding America program, which will eventually go to 200 food banks across America.

God's Pantry in Lexington will receive two truck loads of bacon and ham. That'll add much needed protein to some of the meals it distributes.

Those meals will go to 400 food programs throughout central and eastern Kentucky.

"Smithfield and so many other grocery product donors are being so gracious right now and they are really providing a lot of support that allows us to quickly and efficiently distribute food," said Michael Halligan, CEO of God's Pantry.

The meat will come from the Monmouth, Illinois and Crete, Nebraska plants.