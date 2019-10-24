Smoke alarm saves man, dog from Scott Co. fire

A man and his dog were able to escape from a house fire Thursday thanks to a smoke detector.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. on Pea Ridge Road.

Scott County Fire Department Battalion Chief Craig Wink said fire was coming from a teenager's bedroom when firefighters arrived.

"The kids were not home at the time, luckily."

Wink went on to stress the importance of having working smoke alarms.

"Smoke detectors do save lives. Today is a prime example of that."

Wink said the homeowner told him he woke up to the sounding alarm and found a lot of smoke in the home.

