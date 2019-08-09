Smoke alarms credited for limiting fire damage at Richmond apartment complex

Firefighters in Richmond are making sure the community has working smoke alarms after an apartment fire was extinguished thanks to working smoke detectors.

Richmond Fire Department/Facebook

The people in the upstairs unit could have had more damage to their apartment if the detectors didn't work.

"The whole top of the roof was on fire," neighbor Katere Norman said.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out. Later that day, they went door to door and offered to install smoke detectors for free for people that didn't have one.

"Whenever a tragedy like this happens it raises the awareness in the community that it happens in, so that offers us an opportunity to be proactive in the prevention efforts," Assistant Fire Chief Richard Tate said.

Tate said because the fire happened after 1 a.m. Thursday, the working smoke alarms played a major role in limiting damage.