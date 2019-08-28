Snapchat post leads to extra security at Madison County school

There was an increased police presence at Madison Middle School on Wednesday following a "vague" statement posted on social media.

The school district said the post on Snapchat had Madison Middle School students tied to it. The post did not make a specific threat toward the school or any specific individual, according to Erin Stewart, a spokesperson for the district.

The district notified law enforcement. Police are still working to figure out where the post originated. No one has been charged in this case.

Parents were notified overnight about the statement.

The district said operations ran smoothly Wednesday morning.

