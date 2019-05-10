'Snarling’ Florida woman found in Burger King; 7 syringes pulled from body cavity

When deputies in Pinellas County performed a pat-down on Jeymie Wescott Tuesday, she let out an expletive.

They didn’t learn why until they got her back to the county jail.

WARNING: Some of the details in the story might be disturbing for some viewers.

Wescott, 35, could be heard yelling from the restroom, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald. The deputies went to check on her and said she showed several signs of drug use.

One of the deputies felt something hard on the right side of her groin area, leading to her expletive outburst.

Investigators asked her what she was hiding, but she wouldn’t say. They cautioned her that she’d face more charges if she brought contraband into the jail.

Still, deputies said she still wouldn’t budge, so they took her into custody and brought her to jail.

Finally, in front of four officers, she pulled seven syringes from her vagina. Deputies said the syringes had a clear substance on the inside.

Wescott faces charges for drug possession and resisting an officer without incident. As promised, she also faces an additional charge for introduction and possession of contraband in a county detention facility.

The first two charges only carried a combined bail of $300. The additional charge added $5,000 to that.

She bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

