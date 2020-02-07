Snow adds to severe flooding in Whitley County

The snow came on top of severe flooding in Whitley County.

The snow came on top of severe flooding in Whitley County. (WKYT)

Emergency management workers there say this week's flash flooding event is one of the worst in the last decade.

Heavy rains have flooded areas like Watts Creek, which connects to the Cumberland River in Williamsburg, to the point the water is nearly reaching the road.

Whitley County Emergency Management officials tell us many roads are flooded.

EMA says crews have had to rescue people from homes and pull vehicles out of water.

So far, there have been no deaths, but crews are looking for 74-year-old Ronnie Bryant.

Kentucky State Police say he left his home on Rapier Hollow in Woodbine around 8:45 Thursday night.

He works as a night security guard and was supposed to be at work at 10, but he never made it.

According to family members, Bryant is diabetic and also takes heart medication.

With these floodwaters and snow, emergency management officials are encouraging people to be safe on the roads by driving slowly and turning around when coming up to high standing water.

An evacuation center has been set up for anyone in the Williamsburg area forced out of their homes because of flooding.

It's at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center on South Tenth Street.