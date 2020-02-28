Snow hits Downtown Lexington

Roads could be better in Downtown Lexington.

The roads are pretty wet. As temperatures drop, black ice may make an appearance.

There is a concert at Rupp Arena tonight. Because of this, a handful of crews are focused on just Downtown. The roads were pre-treated yesterday in an effort to keep them as safe as possible.

And it seems the snowy weather's been quite controversial for people spending their Friday downtown.

"We didn't feel comfortable driving here Because it felt like a blizzard cause of all of the wind and all of the snow," says one woman who was attending the concert.

"Like beautiful out here winter wonderland yes we love it," says another concert go-er.

Hopefully, the snow won't turn out to be as bad as earlier this week.

Crews will respond as needed.