Snow makes an appearance in Central Kentucky on Halloween

Something spookier than ghouls and goblins made an appearance in Central Kentucky on Halloween.

Multiple viewers sent in videos of snow falling in their areas.

WKYT also posted video footage from the WKYT Tower Cam of flurries falling in Lexington.

This after starting the month of October at 97 degrees.

None of the flakes are likely to accumulate – the first measurable snowfall in Lexington arrives, on average, on Nov. 22.

If you see snow in your area and want to share it with us, please post your videos and photographs to our Facebook page, or submit them here.

