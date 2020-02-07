Snow, slippery roads lead to multiple crashes across Lexington

Snowfall overnight and into the morning across Lexington has made for dangerous travel along roads.

[RELATED: Crews treat Lexington roads after snow]

According to the Lexington Police Department, between midnight and 5 a.m., officers worked two crashes.

One man died in a crash along New Circle Road and Versailles Road. Investigators believe slick roads may have been a factor.

Crashes saw a dramatic uptick as morning commutes began, around 7 a.m. Several reports of cars sliding off roads and collisions have been reported.

[RELATED: "Winter finally caught up with Lexington:" Mayor gives update about city's weather conditions]

Between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., Police say they worked 41 non-injury crashes, 8 injury crashes and helped out 22 drivers.

On Man O’ War Boulevard, a car hit a pole and knocked down wires, shutting down the road for a time. No injuries were reported.

Four cars collided on Alexandria Drive behind Calumet Farm. A fifth car also slid off the road trying to avoid that collision. Police say a driver was backing down a driveway and started sliding. Inbound drivers tried to slow down to avoid the car, leading to a chain reaction of several cars colliding. No injuries were reported.

A truck heading outbound on Palumbo Drive also hit a patch of ice and flipped over.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.