Snow squall, black ice patches make for hazardous work commute in Lexington

Snow squalls throughout the night made for a treacherous drive into work for motorists in Fayette County.

Portions of Interstates 64 and 75 were gridlocked this morning, with traffic backing up on I-64 near the Fayette-Scott County line. Police also closed a section of I-75 near exit 104 so salt trucks could treat the roads. Some motorists found themselves stranded on the interstate for hours.

Along with that, from midnight until 7:30 a.m. Thursday, there were 37 crashes on Lexington roads, three of which involved injuries.

Patrol officers also say there were 18 traffic hazards spotted, ranging from slick spots in the road to stalled cars or semis.

Conditions have improved considerably as the day has gone on, but officials are still reminding drivers to reduce their speed and keep a larger following distance during snow or icy conditions.

With more snow coming in overnight and Friday, crews are on standby to keep roads clear.

