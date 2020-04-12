Social distancing and seeking shelter: what you need to know

Whether it be a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning, if there's inclement weather you need to seek shelter. If you don't have a basement, or other safe place to go in the confines of your own home, finding shelter can be tough.

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn't make the situation any easier. On Thursday the American Meteorological Society published their guidelines for dealing with the issue at hand.

First and foremost, finding shelter ahead of any warning is a priority. Decide if there is a good place in your home to go. If there isn't, or if you live in a mobile home, a public shelter will still be your best bet.

If you do have to leave your home, you need to do so with caution. The AMS recommends making sure that a shelter area is still open. If you are in a shelter with folks outside of your household, make sure you follow CDC guidelines.

That means that once you find shelter, social distance as much as the space allows for. It is also beneficial to wear a mask.

As always, make sure to stay tuned with your WKYT weather team for the latest weather updates, and stay weather aware.

You can read the full AMS guidelines by clicking here.