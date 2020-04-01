Social distancing in America's grocery stores

Social distancing guidelines are in place at grocery stores across America, trying to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Customers tell us social distancing is becoming increasingly important inside the stores, especially for themselves.

“I’ve seen plenty of people," one customer said. "It’s a wave, hello, how are you doing, stay safe and keep it moving.”

Inside the store, there are signs and stickers telling people where to stand to keep customers six feet apart.

A few customers told me they were distancing anyway.

“I’m not sick. No one in my household is sick, thank God, but you still have to be mindful of who is around you,” a customer said.

Those measures are a good start according to customers we spoke with, but they were concerned that the employees weren’t social distancing enough.

“They are talking, they are having conversations, laughing as if it’s just a regular day," another customer said. "But, if you’re going to make an announcement to social distance and ask your customers to do it you very well should be expecting our workers, who have to come to work, to do it as well.”