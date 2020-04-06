Social distancing making a difference in Kentucky's battle against COVID-19

Statewide we are nearing 1,000 cases of COVID-19, but Governor Beshear says social distancing is making a difference.

We've seen an upward trend in the last few weeks in Kentucky.

Take a look at this graph. It lays out all cases in Kentucky.

Two weeks ago, on March 24, Kentucky had 163 cases. Now, we're up to 955 cases.

By comparison with our neighbors, that's on the low end.

Illinois by far has the most cases right now of the states around us. The cluster you see in the middle includes Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Missouri.

Sunday, Governor Beshear said it's likely we'll see coronavirus cases peak in early May.

Testing has become more common in more places across Kentucky, so we're expecting more results and more confirmed cases over the next few weeks.