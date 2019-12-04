Social media movement #give4vets targets veteran suicide epidemic

A non-profit organization is tackling some shocking statistics surrounding veterans' suicide rates.

USA Cares is a non-profit organization that provides financial support to veterans and military families in need.

They're hoping to use social media and the giving spirit of the holiday season to do it.

"Twenty-two veterans commit suicide a day," President of USA Cares Bluegrass Chapter Emily Chambers said.

It's a statistic that is fueling the fight behind USA Cares. The organization has made it its mission to provide for veterans and military families in need.

"Since being involved with the organization, I can't even tell you how many people we've helped," Chambers said.

Now, they're narrowing their target using a social media movement called #give4vets to attack the veteran suicide epidemic.

"The first step is to donate, log on to usacares.org/give4vets and donate,” Chambers said. “Then, you'll want to share on your social media site that you've done that, maybe take a picture with a vet, thank a vet, or do a video to explain why you donated toward the cause, and then challenge three or more other people to do the same."

Chambers said the funds will go to USA Cares which return directly to veterans to help with issues like homelessness, PTSD, and other quality of life problems, in hopes to prevent another suicide.

Their goal is for one million people to donate just one dollar. It's a small way for each of us to serve those who put themselves in danger serving our country.

"We all have a veteran to thank for being here," Chambers said.

