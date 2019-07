Fire officials say a home’s solar panel battery recharging system was to blame for a fire late Wednesday night.

The fire started in a converted garage, now living area, on Greentree Road.

Lexington Fire says the recharging system was surrounded by clutter causing the fire to spread quickly.

One person who lives in the home was treated by paramedics on scene for minor smoke inhalation and was later released.

Firefighters say there is minor damage in the home.