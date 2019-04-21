Soldier killed in Iraq identified as Richmond native

The Department of Defense says a soldier who died in Iraq Saturday is Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, of Richmond, Kentucky.

Spc. Riley was a fire control specialist (13J) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The DOD says Spc. Riley was deployed to Iraq in December. He was serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He died Saturday in Ninawa Province, Iraq, in what the DOD describes as a "non-combat related accident".

His death remains under investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by Ryan's passing. Our hearts go out to his family as together we mourn the loss of our brother-in-arms", said Col Derek Thomson, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander. "As we grieve this tragic loss, we will also draw strength from his memory as his mates continue to build the capacity of the Iraqi Army and enable the defeat of ISIS."

Spc. Riley enlisted in October 2016. He was promoted to specialist in October 2018.

According to the 101st Airborn Division (Air Assault) spokesperon, Spc. Riley was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Combat Action Badge.