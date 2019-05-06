WATCH: Soldier returns to Kentucky to surprise little sister at school

A Kentucky soldier has returned home, and he surprised his little sister while she was at school.

Spc. Manning Belcher of Lincoln County spent nine months in Kuwait and Afghanistan. Upon his return home, he wanted to do something special for his younger sister, 12-year-old Baylea Snow.

He went into the Lloyd McGuffey Sixth Grade Center in Stanford Monday morning during lunchtime. The principal announced ice cream from the back of the cafeteria, but when Now looked, she saw her brother in person for the first time in months.

She ran to him crying and gave him a big hug.

"I missed you so much. I missed you, too," both said to each other.

“Through my childhood, he’s always there to talk to me," Snow said.

Manning will be home until the end of May before returning to Fort Stewart in Georgia.