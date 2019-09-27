Some Fayette County students protest climate change outside school

Some Lexington students demonstrated outside of the Fayette County Public Schools STEAM Academy Friday in an effort to take action against climate change.

The demonstration comes as there were large climate strikes throughout the world over the past week. The students shut down the power in their classrooms and left the building at 1 p.m.

The students formed a picket line on North Limestone near the STEAM campus in hopes of effecting change in climate policies.

"I feel confident that we're not going to have the same world ten years from now," 9th-grade student Emma English said.

The activism in Lexington comes days after Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg addressed the United Nations.

Kentucky Coal Association president Tyler White said he thinks it is positive to see young people making their voices heard, even if he disagrees with their positions. He hopes the students look at both sides of the issue of climate change and energy consumption.

"A lot of these young people plug in their iPhones at night. They're utilizing coal power. It's the most reliable and cost-effective source of power," White said.

White also argues Kentucky's carbon dioxide emissions have reduced 28 percent since 2005. He also is skeptical of the alternative energies many of today's demonstrators supported.

"The cleaner sources that I think a lot of young people look at today, they forget that they're intermittent sources," White said. "The sun doesn't always shine. The wind doesn't always blow."

The students who participated in the climate demonstration Friday say fossil fuels are doing more harm than good. They plan to keep talking about climate change and hope more people will push for changes.

"Small decisions, although they seem small, they do add up over time," English said.

Students also expressed their feelings about climate change through music, art and poetry during the Friday event.