Some Kentucky employees stuck in China because of coronavirus travel restrictions

Travel restrictions to China are causing some issues for companies in Kentucky with ties to the country.

A new strain of the coronavirus has killed more than 100 people in China.

Thousands of people are being treated for the virus in more than a dozen countries.

There are at least five confirmed cases of the illness in the U.S.

Birtley Industrial Equipment is owned by a company in Shandong, China. It manufactures coal processing machines and has a location on Innovation Drive in Lexington.

Patrick Malone, the company's chief financial officer, says the company's executive vice president left for China to attend Chinese New Year celebrations.

He says she was supposed to return to Kentucky this week but is stuck due to travel restrictions. She won't come back until mid-February.

"I hope she stays safe," said Malone. "I hope she can avoid the public areas and whatever she has to do to keep from getting ill."

Malone said she's about 1,000 miles away from the epicenter of the sickness.

Another Chinese company with a Lexington base, Lexmark, released a statement on the issue, saying, in part, "We have suspended employee travel to and from China and Hong Kong, including connecting flights, until further notice."

Lexmark says it does not have operations in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, but it has facilities in other regions.