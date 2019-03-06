Some Kentucky syringe exchanges provide fentanyl drug tests

Syringe exchange sites in the metro area of Louisville, Kentucky, are now providing test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs such as cocaine and heroin.

WLKY-TV reports the Department of Health and Wellness' Syringe Exchange Program began handing out the tests last week. The community liaison for Louisville Metro's Syringe Exchange program, Matt LaRocco, says the tests allow people to make informed decisions about their drug use.

A University of Louisville doctor, Martin Huecker, says fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that can be fatal at doses as small as two milligrams. LaRocco says the tests may lead to people changing their drug use behavior to prevent an overdose.

The distribution of the test strips was made possible by a federal grant.

