Some Krogers are having issues with credit card readers.

A viewer called WKYT and said the store on Euclid Avenue was not reading credit cards. Customers had to use cash only.

WKYT has seen tweets about issues at other Lexington locations.

Kroger has not yet addressed the issue or said when it would be fixed.

WKYT has reached out to Kroger for more information and has not yet heard back.