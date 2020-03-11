Some Lexington churches cancel services, others will continue holding in-person worship

Governor Andy Beshear is urging churches to cancel services this weekend amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

It's an effort to prevent its spread and protect the vulnerable members of congregations.

Some churches are following suit, while others have decided to have fellowship as usual.

"We did cancel gathered congregation for both of our services on Sunday morning," David Shirey with Central Christian Church said.

"For the moment, we are staying here, we are staying open,” Richard Pannell with Tates Creek Christian Church. “We are doing everything we can to ensure everybody's safety."

They had two opposite reactions, though both came from a similar place of faith.

"For the sake of the common good and working together, we would be willing to make that sacrifice," Shirey said.

"Jesus tells us not to worry about the things of the world, he tells us there will be wars and rumors of wars,” Pannell said. “But, we put our faith in a wonderful God who loves us and cares for us."

Tates Creek Christian Church is taking several precautions, like having people pick communion up as they come inside instead of passing it around, discouraging handshaking, and streaming services on Facebook Live for those that do choose to stay home.

While Pannell said he did notice a slight difference in attendance Wednesday night, the lines of cars in the parking lot and the worshippers ready and willing to open their bibles reaffirmed their decision to continue services in person.

Both Central Christian Church and Tates Creek Christian Church will be streaming services on Facebook Live.