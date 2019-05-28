Some call for Kentucky to back off scarred skin tattoo restriction proposal

Many Kentucky tattoo artists and their supporters traveled to Frankfort in an effort to prevent proposed regulations that would prohibit the artists from performing on scarred skin.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is holding a public hearing on an amendment to the state's tattoo regulations Tuesday. The state says it is looking to address health issues of tattooing over unhealthy skin, including recent or healing scar tissue.

“The specific language in the proposed regulation had some unintended consequences and will be addressed. The process requires the Cabinet to propose a regulation and then take comments from the public to make sure that the final product does what is best for everyone.” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jeffery Howard said. “We are glad to have the public’s input and we believe the final regulation will be improved by the comments we have received.”

Those who were against the scarred skin regulation state the proposal doesn't define what a scar is, and there are different scars that artists are already trained to recognize. The first speaker was a breast cancer survivor who said her tattoo artist made her feel like a woman again, while a tattoo artist who specializes in mastectomy art says artists have extensive training when it comes to scar tissue. Another artist said he has worked to cover up scars related to c-sections, self-harm and tattoo coverups.

The state said the regulation is still subject to change, and the Department for Public Health is expected to address the language on scarred skin after receiving the public's input.