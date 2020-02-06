Some family court hearings in Kentucky will be open to the public

Some family court hearings in Kentucky will soon be open to the public. Those proceedings are normally closed.

It's part of a pilot program with the Kentucky Supreme Court. It started in 2018 in Jefferson and other counties.

There will still be restrictions.

Judges can still close the hearings, and cases involving sexual abuse will be closed.

Cameras will also not be allowed in the courtroom.

The program begins on February 21.

Here is the Family Court Schedule:

Proceedings take place in Courtroom 1 on the first floor of the courthouse.

Mondays

Every Monday, 8:30 a.m. ET – Judge Kathy Stein, 6th Division

Second and third Mondays, 12:30 p.m. ET – Judge Lucinda Masterton, 5th Division

Wednesdays

Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. ET – Judge Traci H. Brislin, 2nd Division

Every Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET – Judge Libby G. Messer, 1st Division