Some lines, but few delays at Blue Grass Airport on heavy travel day

It’s one of the biggest travel days of the year, with those taking to the air joining about 4.5 million other Americans.

Here in Lexington, Blue Grass Airport is experiencing some delays, but the delays are averaging only about thirty minutes. High winds on Wednesday do not appear to be causing any major impact.

Hundreds of travelers have already been through the TSA checkpoints, with many travelers getting to the airport early.

“Well, I am in business here, so, I work at a couple of automotive plants,” says Luke Momrik. “One in Mount Sterling, and some other places and so that's what I'm here for. So I'm just trying to get home like everyone else for the holidays."

Momrik was one of many travelers who showed up at Blue Grass Airport around 5 a.m.

"I fly out of Detroit a lot because, you know, being from Michigan, it's a little busier there,” says Momrik. “You never really know how long the lines are going to be, so you have to get up a little quicker be here a little earlier. Whereas here, you have the ability to kind of sleep in maybe an extra thirty minutes or so, so that's a good thing"

While Momrik is one of many trying to get home, others are headed out of town to celebrate the holidays.

"We're going to Orlando and traveling for the first time on an airplane together with Mom," says Tara Reynolds, who is taking off with her two daughters.

They’re ready to put up with some longer lines, knowing once they get through, sunny skies are waiting for them on the other side.

"Oh my gosh, the weather is fabulous,” beams Reynolds. “It's supposed to be 75° and 80° all week. “We're super excited."

While delays have been few, if you plan to be flying for the holidays, it’s a good idea to check the arrival/departure board at Blue Grass Airport. Click here to see departure and arrival times for your fight.

