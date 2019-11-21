Some members of Beshear's current office will move to the governor's office

Governor-elect Andy Beshear announced four initial appointments to help lead the governor's office.

J. Michael Brown has been named secretary of the executive cabinet. He will lead a team of cabinet secretaries in carrying out the work of the Executive Branch.

La Tasha Buckner, of Lexington, was named general counsel of the Office of the Governor. She will serve as a legal liaison to the governor, provides legal advice, and coordinates with general counsel across state government.

Travis Mayo, of Louisville, will join Buckner as deputy general counsel for the Office of the Governor.

Crystal Staley, of Lexington, will be the director of communications for the governor’s office. Staley is currently the communications director for the Office of the Attorney General.

“I am pleased to announce four folks who share my vision for Kentucky and, I know, because I have worked with them day-in and day-out in the Capitol over the past four years. They are talented, dedicated, and passionate public servants who work on behalf of all Kentuckians," said Beshear.

The official appointments will not occur until after Beshear is sworn in as governor Dec. 10.