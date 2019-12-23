Some of America's holiday confessions earn them a spot on the naughty list

A lot of Americans should be on the naughty list this year after finding out the country's holiday confessions.

Reviews.org asked Americans about some of their habits around this time of year.

Have you regifted a present to someone? If you have, you're not alone. Reviews.org found that more than half of Americans have done that.

The survey found that 72 percent of people had looked at their presents before they were supposed to open them.

The holidays are all about family, but this survey found that 67 percent of people have lied to get out of seeing friends or family over the holidays.

