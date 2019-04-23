Some parents concerned about Lexington pool funding cuts

Some Lexington parents are speaking out about the possibility of budget cuts to the city’s public pools and swim teams.

As it currently stands, the city’s proposed budget jeopardizes some of Lexington’s summer swim programs. More than 1,000 signatures have been collected on an online petition in an attempt to avoid things like shortened pool hours and a drop in available swim lessons. The budget cuts would also slash two out of four of the city’s neighborhood swim teams.

Some parents who oppose the budget cuts say they could be an inconvenience to them, but one mother says it will mostly hurt the kids.

Hester Love-Burchett says she was told that her five children would have to join a new swim team come summer. That’s because their team at the Woodland Park pool is on the chopping block.

"Woodland has kind of been our home for the last few years,” said Love-Burchett. “The kids, they don’t understand budget cuts. They don't understand why we have to go over here. They don't understand they can’t come to swim team because it's on the other side of town."

That’s why she and other parents who have signed the online petition are asking the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council to spare cutbacks at city pools. Love-Burchett says the money to keep the pools open is there.

"Let’s look at other ways that we can increase revenue with these places. Like concessions during these swim meets. There are tons of people there. Keep concessions open later,” Love-Burchett said.

Mayor Linda Gorton’s office did not comment on the proposed budget cuts. The city’s budget is now in the hands of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

