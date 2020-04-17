Some plants affected by cold snap

Folks have been covering their plants for good reason recently.

"A lot of people have covered the past couple of days and that's an insurance policy," John Michler, Senior Horticulturalist at Michlers in Lexington said.

After a few cold nights, and a couple more possible, you might be worried about your plants.

"Slightly below freezing, most plants will be okay," Michler said. "Obviously, tomatoes or peppers, or any hot weather annuals out, you are going to have to cover those."

It's very easy to do so.

"Sometimes it can be as simple as the pot they came in turned upside down or a bucket on top. Those are easy things," Michler said. "Sheets on top of larger bushes."

That's for those summer, annual plants. Other plants are more durable in the colder temperatures.

"Perennials, native Kentucky plants, they've seen these temperatures so it's not that dramatic for them," Michler said.

If you do happen to walk out the door in the morning, and find a plant with some frost on it...

"The best thing to do is go back in the house and get a cup of coffee and not worry about it," Michler said. "There are some people who say to wash the frost off with water, but I've found at that point it's best to just let Mother Nature run its course."

Some flowers, like tulips, have a way of rebounding on their own.

"Tulips are a funny one because they'll frost and the heads will droop down and then as the day warms up they'll come back up again," Michler said. "So it's fun to watch some of these plants come through these cold spells."

Cold spells are always a possibility during the month of April.