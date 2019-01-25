'Somebody knows something': Savannah Spurlock's mom wants people to answer for daughter's disappearance

A desperate search for a missing Richmond mother continues. Friday, marks three weeks since 22-year-old Savannah Spurlock was last seen.

"It's been three weeks today, 21 days. And, it just gets harder and harder today to keep that hope," Ellen Spurlock said.

Family, friends and investigators have searched Garrard and Fayette counties trying to retrace her footsteps after she disappeared from a Lexington bar. Ellen is adamant someone knows where Savannah is.

"Somebody knows something and I want that person to think about what they are doing to all these people who are devastated by Savannah's disappearance. She has four babies that need her, that want her home."

Now, friends and family are trying something new to find her. They've started a fundraising page to raise reward money. They hope a reward for information encourages people to speak up.

Family has also released a new photo of Savannah, taken just a couple of weeks prior to her disappearance.

"That is the most recent picture we have. That's a more accurate description of what she looks like now."

In an interview with WKYT Friday, Ellen said if the people with information knew the nightmare she's living, they'd help bring Savannah home.

Although it's increasingly tough, Ellen said, "I'm still holding onto hope. I have great faith."