Someone cut cords to Christmas lights at Eubank city park

Eubank firefighters found the Christmas light cords cut on Saturday. (WKYT)
EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - Eubank firefighters are trying to find the vandals who destroyed thousands of dollars worth of Christmas decorations at a city park.

Firefighters found cords cut on Saturday.

The lights were part of a big event Dec. 13-14, where children get to visit with Santa and get a toy.

The fire chief says those lights are expensive and replacing them could cost more than $1,000.

Police have offered a reward for information and there's a donation box will be set up to pay for the damages.

It's not the first time this has happened. Someone has deflated or punched holes in the inflatables.

 
