Somerset Police issue Golden Alert for missing man

The Somerset Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing Pulaski County man.

Police say 62-year-old Elza Lee Debord, from Burnside, Kentucky, has been reported missing. Debord was last seen near 35 Turpin Ct. in Somerset around 9:30 am Wednesday.

Debord is described as being 5’7” in height and weighing around 200 lbs. He has green eyes and gray hair. Debord was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Hawaiian style shirt.

According to police, Debord suffers from a brain injury and requires medication.

The Somerset Police Department urges anyone with any information on Elza Debord's whereabouts to call 911.