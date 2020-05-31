Somerset football receives state championship rings

In December of 2019, Somerset scored a touchdown on the game's final play to send the Briar Jumpers to their first-ever state title.

Five months later, the guys received their state championship rings.

The jewelry has been a long time coming for head coach Robbie Lucas. He wanted to pay tribute to all the teams that came before the championship team by putting 19 smaller diamonds representing the 19 regional titles won by Somerset and six larger diamonds for the six title game appearances.

“I hope that with the 19 diamonds and the six diamonds that people understand that even though these young men are wearing these rings around there’s a lot of people that came before us that made this possible," said Lucas.

"I hope it took the old and kind of blended it with the new. I always hated this. We were the best team to never win it so hopefully this exercises some of those demons for those guys and things like that but I really wanted to make sure we paid homage to the tradition as well as the new."