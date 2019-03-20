Somerset man accused of promoting prostitution

A drug bust led police to charge a 73-year-old Somerset man with promoting prostitution.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said officers set up an undercover operation to buy Hydrocodone from Sammy Akers on Thursday.

During the transaction, the undercover deputy said Akers also showed him pictures of women whom Akers said the deputy could have sex with for $150.

The deputy met Akers a second time the following day. This time, police said Akers arranged for a woman to have sex with the officer for $100. The officer said Akers called a woman and told her to meet the client at a hotel.

Sheriff Greg Speck said he and detectives later searched a residence and found dozens of Hydrocodone pills and money used by the undercover officer to buy the drugs.

Akers was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and promoting prostitution.

