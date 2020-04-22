Somerset, Prestonsburg mayors submit plan for reopening to Gov. Beshear

Governor Beshear’s mailbox is packed with a lot of letters these days, but not many like this.

It wasn’t a letter of criticism to Governor Beshear, it was one with specific plans for the city of Somerset on how they could begin reopening the town.

“We wanted to reach out directly and say thank you for the work that you’ve done, but we need a seat at the table for what’s next and where we’re going from here“

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton teamed up together to create their own plan to get their communities open again.

“It’s important to understand that my plan is not a light switch – it is phased re-entry,” explains Mayor Keck. “It’s systematic and it’s strategic. We’re not just going to flip on the light switch and go back to restaurants like we used to”

Keck released his plan this afternoon to his community.

It starts with something we’ve heard before: a 14-day period where the amount of cases go down.

Then the opening of some businesses, like chiropractors and dentists – and, if you make an appointment, the waiting room is now your car, and PPE is required.

Soon after that, salons and pet groomers could open. Then retail and gyms, and finally restaurants.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, even this plan won’t look exactly like what we saw before this pandemic.

“50% capacity restraints in retail and restaurant,” says Mayor Keck, as an example.

But, Keck and Stapleton say it’s a step in a direction which will put some back to work.

“I think it’s time for us to move the conversation a little bit from only what’s been discussed, to ‘How are we going to reopen our economy?’” says Keck.

Keck and Stapleton are still waiting to hear from the governor about their plan.

